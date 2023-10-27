Parents, teacher advocacy group challenge SC’s new school voucher program in court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year, South Carolina lawmakers passed the most substantial expansion of school choice in the state ever.

But a new lawsuit could threaten to thwart that program before it even gets going.

A bill passed earlier this year establishes Education Scholarship Trust Funds in South Carolina, or what some might know better as school vouchers.

Supporters believe this will give thousands of students educational opportunities they would have never had.

But opponents are now asking the state Supreme Court to strike it down.

“We just don’t think it’s fair in the constitution,” South Carolina Education Association (SCEA) President Sherry East said.

The SCEA, a teacher advocacy group, is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday, along with six South Carolina parents and the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

In it, they are challenging the voucher program, which the Republican-dominated legislature enacted this spring after a yearslong effort.

As it stands now, scholarships will be available starting with the 2024-2025 school year, and a family of four making up to around $120,000 a year would qualify.

At full implementation, up to 15,000 students will receive $6,000 a year, which can be spent on tuition, including in private schools or public schools that charge a fee for students living outside their district, and other related costs.

“If you look in our constitution, it’s black and white and says you are not allowed to use public dollars for private or religious schooling,” East said.

Defendants include State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, whose authority the lawsuit claims is illegally expanded through this program.

In a statement in response to the lawsuit, Weaver vowed to defend the program, writing, “Opponents of expanding opportunity couldn’t win at the ballot box, lost in the Legislature, and now ask the courts to overrule the will of the people. It’s not surprising, but it is disappointing.”

In 2020, the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to establish private school tuition grants with federal pandemic relief dollars, ruling it violated the constitution’s direct funding prohibition.

McMaster has maintained his belief that ruling was incorrect, but he told reporters this week he is confident this new program will hold up in court because the money will not directly go to private or religious schools.

“This money is going to the families and to the parents, not to the schools,” he said.

The governor, who signed the bill enacting this program into law in May, said it will give families the financial assistance they need to pursue more educational opportunities for their children.

“One size never fits all, so we have to allow people, allow parents to do what is best for their children, and then we have to provide the best,” McMaster said.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R – Edgefield, said in a statement the scholarships will be available to families “without taking one dime from South Carolina’s public schools,” noting the legislature’s work in recent years to raise the statewide teacher starting salary and allocate money toward repairing and replacing outdated rural school buildings.

“I am confident this law complies with South Carolina’s constitutional framework, and I know it will be a game changer for South Carolina’s children,” Massey said.

But opponents argued this program will send up to $90 million a year in state money to private schools that are not required to play by the same rules as their public counterparts.

“They can let in who they want to let in, they can teach whatever they want to teach, they can test however they want to test, which is not to the same accountability standards as our public schools,” East said.

Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R – Sumter, has filed a bill that would allow voters to decide if they want to repeal the prohibition in the state constitution on public dollars directly benefitting private schools.

That bill has passed the House of Representatives but would still need to pass the Senate to get on the ballot. Ultimately, a change to the constitution would need a majority of voters’ approval.

