Greater Midlands Drill Competition: Lower Richland High School’s Army JROTC takes home first place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When most students and teachers have gone home for the day, Lower Richland High School’s Army JROTC drill team are marching in structured formations around the school’s empty parking lot.

The cadets took home first overall at the Greater Midlands Drill Competition at Ridge View High on Sept. 30 without much time to prepare.

Armed Exhibition Leader and 1st Sgt. Dashawn Scott said they started practicing in early August at the beginning of the school year.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine Hartley and Battalion Executive Officer Keiona Hartley are first cousins who are both in the JROTC program together.

Keiona Hartley told WIS News 10 how they had to get the new cadets up to speed.

“We had some of our 3-year cadets help out with teaching the new ones how to get on step and how to stay dressed and keep their cover,” she said.

“I tell them to think on the positive side when it’s learning something new because I know myself my first year it was quite hard to catch on,” Jasmine Hartley added. “I try and put in a lot of understanding with the new ones as well as the old ones ... because it takes a while.”

The drill team competes in both armed (with a rifle) and unarmed (without a rifle) categories. They move in sync spinning rifles and marching in-step.

Scott credited their cohesiveness to spending a lot of time together.

“We would normally come out to practice and after practice, we’ve try to spend as much time as we can,” Scott said. “So, it’s more of a mutual connection between everyone else.”

During their brief intermissions, the cadets would crowd around JROTC Instructor Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Vaulx for advice on their performance.

The bond between the cadets and their instructor was evident.

Vaulx — who always had a watchful eye on the cadets and would blurt out corrections as needed — credits the cadets themselves for their success.

“We have excellent leadership this year,” Vaulx said. “They hold everybody accountable and responsible, even hold themselves accountable and responsible.”

What’s next for this group?

The cadets will compete in the Palmetto State Drill Championship on Dec. 2, where they won first place last year.

They also competed in the National High School Drill Team Championship last year and hope to be back at the competition again this year.

“We’re going to keep practicing, and make it to nationals with the best of the best no matter what it takes,” Scott said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.