Furry Friends Friday: Autumn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Autumn is a 7-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Autumn was found abandoned and sick on the side of the road over a year ago. This sweet girl is still homeless and patiently waiting for a loving home. Autumn is a super loving and affectionate lap cat! She loves to be petted and held but belly rubs are her favorite. Autumn enjoys being brushed too. She will greet you at the door every time you come in. She is a very low-maintenance girl that doesn’t require a lot of care. Autumn has a very demanding and busy agenda full of many time-consuming naps in a soft bed.

Autumn has some adorable quirks about her. She has a shoe fetish and loves to rub all over and sniff and drool on them. Autumn also has two small plushie kittens that are her “babies.” She loves to carry them around in her mouth and sing the songs of her people. Her goofy and loving personality will keep you smiling!

Autumn is tolerant of other cats that leave her alone and would probably do well with a calm dog. She prefers a quieter home for all her naps. She loves humans of all ages!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for walk-in feline adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

