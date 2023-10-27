SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A very warm and sunny weekend for the Midlands!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The unseasonably warm temperatures will linger for the weekend with highs in the middle 80s.

First Alert Headlines

· 80s hanging around all weekend.

· Cold front arrives on Halloween.

· Major cool down for the middle of next week.

First Alert Summary

It will be another mild and comfortable night in the Midlands as lows bottom out in the middle 50s.

The upper level ridge will remain in place this weekend meaning the very warm temperatures will continue with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday under bright sunny skies.

These warm conditions will linger into the start of next week on Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

On Halloween a cold front will slowly track across the Palmetto state bring cooler air into the area as highs will be closer to average in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

For trick-or-treating temperatures will be a little on the cooler side in the 60s.

There is even a slim chance for a few light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the cold front sweeps across the region.

Behind this front we will see some cold temperatures slide over the Midlands as highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

And we could even see our first frost/freeze of the season Thursday morning as lows dip down into the low to mid 30s.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows falling into the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine with near record highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 70 degrees. A few showers are possible after sunset.

