Comedy legend Katt Williams coming to Columbia in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lengedery comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will make a stop at the Palmetto State in 2024.

The comedian announced the Capital City will be one of the stops for his The Dark Matter Tour.

The event will happen on Friday, February 23 at the Colonial Life Arena.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase online and at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.

