Belvedere community receives a major upgrade with new and improved homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Columbia, residents in the Belvedere Community are getting a major upgrade eight years in the making.

Residents here are seeing major improvements to their homes with new HVAC systems, roofing systems and other maintenance repairs.

Homes in that community near Two Notch Road and West Beltline suffered major damage from the historic 2015 thousand-year flood.

Angela Richardson saw the improvements to her mother’s house for the first time. Following the floods, the house was left with severe mold and other damages.

“It’s been a heavy time because she’s had a lot of damage to her roof and stuff and in here you can actually like smell the dampness in the house and stuff like that,” said Richardson.

The Belvedere Community is made up of African American seniors living on fixed incomes.

State Representative Leon Howard along with City Councilman Ed McDowell said the Disaster Relief project to repair these homes is in phase two with 20 homes already completed.

“Communities did not get what they deserved in the DR program. We have a tremendous amount of problems in the DR program as we speak. We have other people in other communities who are receiving poor service, homes have not been repaired inadequately and so this program is a better program,” said Howard

Councilman Ed McDowell says Belvedere is one of the largest neighborhoods in the city with 652 homes. The repairs to Belvedere cost 4 million dollars with the money coming from the state budget.

Howard challenged the City of Columbia and Richland County to have more resources for communities that are in need. “I’m asking for the City of Columbia as well as Richland County when a lobbyist start talking to us and they talk about resources for communities like this and communities like GreenView and other communities so that we can work together and find resources to help these people who deserve it.

“That is my pledge going back into January,” For Richardson, her mother, and the Belvedere Community, they are forever thankful for the work to help bring joy and happiness back to the community.

“Just knowing that she has a roof over her head and everything works well and we don’t have to be wondering if she’s gonna be cold at night, if the A/C is gonna go out and all of those different things that we’re concerned. Even when it came to the floor on if she was gonna fall through the floor so this is one of those things where it takes a load off of our minds completely. I know for me I’ll be able to rest a whole lot better,” said Richardson.

Richardson and her family commended Representative Howard for the work he’s done for Belvedere. Howard’s goal is to have the Belvedere project completed by the end of the year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

