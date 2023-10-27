Allen University unveils life-size statue of Congressman Jim Clyburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University, a Historically Black University (HBCU) unveiled a life-size statue of Congressman Jim Clyburn.

The statue was placed at the intersection of Pine and Hampton streets in a dedicated venue adjacent to the Waverly-Clyburn building.

University President Dr. Ernest McNealey added the monument is “a tangible symbol of Congressman Clyburn’s dedication and service in the interest of HBCUs and the greater good.”

McNealey also said Clyburn is the first national political leader to champion historically black colleges and universities without ifs, ands, and buts”, Clyburn has been an influential figure in garnering critical support for all HBCUs, which continue to provide opportunities not only for their students to succeed, but also, help shape lives in their communities. “He is a sterling example for our students and others to emulate”, McNealey said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.