1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting

By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead following a shooting at a grocery store in Bishopville.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 18. at the Sambo’s Grocery on the 2500 block of Sumter Highway.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Karon Commander died from the injuries he sustained from a gunshot wound.

The next day, deputies announced that 21-year-old Drayquan Tyquise Shaw and 29-year-old Dequa Teier Davis were arrested.

A third arrest was announced Friday.

Deputies arrested Khayla Elizabeth Davis. She has been charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Initially, Shaw was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Davis was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

However, their charges have been upgraded to murder. Shaw is also still charged with his previous charges.

Deputies said all three suspects are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

