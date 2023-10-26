SC man pleads guilty to obstructing justice in murder of transgender woman

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials reported a man pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation following a 2019 murder of a transgender woman.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, Xavier Pinckney lied to state authorities who were investigating the murder of Dime Doe, a transgender woman.

Pinckney admitted that he lied to investigators about using his phone to text and call Doe the day of her murder, he also lied to state investigators about seeing Daqua Ritter on the morning they allegedly shot Doe to death.

“The defendant is being held accountable for trying to obstruct an investigation into the tragic murder of a Black transgender woman,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Acts of violence against LGBTQI+ people, including transgender women of color, are on the rise and have no place in our society. The Justice Department remains steadfast in its commitment to investigating and prosecuting those who target LGBTQI+ people with acts of violence or who try to unlawfully obstruct investigations into these heinous crimes.”

“Hate has no place in South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “The senseless murder of Dime Doe, and any act of violence against the LGBTQI+ community, confirms the need to confront hate in all its forms. Our office will continue to pursue justice for those impacted by bias-motivated crimes.”

“The defendant’s guilty plea underscores our commitment to holding individuals accountable for their actions in the pursuit of justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “The FBI and our partners remain determined to investigate crimes against marginalized communities and those who perpetrate them.”

Court officials said Pinckney faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice offense and a sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

The FBI Columbia Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brook Andrews, Ben Garner, and Elle Klein for the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.