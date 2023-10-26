Richland County Coroner’s Office investigates death of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a detainee at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A spokesperson for Richland County said the detainee was found non-responsive at about 7:15 a.m. Monday during a morning meal pass.

Life-saving measures to revive the detainee began by the detention center’s on-site medical team and Richland County EMS but they were unsuccessful, according to officials.

Officials said the detainee did not have a cellmate and was known to have a pre-existing medical condition. An initial observation showed no signs of physical trauma.

