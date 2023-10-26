Nikki Haley to file for South Carolina ballot at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will come to the Palmetto State to officially file for the Republican presidential primary ballot.

Haley will file at the South Carolina Statehouse on Monday, Oct. 30 in the second-floor lobby of the Statehouse at 1100 Gervais Street.

The deadline for candidates to appear on the ballot for the South Carolina Republican primary is on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

To file, candidates have to turn in paperwork and pay a $50,000 fee.

