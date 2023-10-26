SkyView
Judge reviews bond for teen connected to off-duty deputy shooting

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood decided Wednesday to postpone the decision to grant or deny bond for a teenager connected to the shooting of an off-duty deputy and his fiancée.

Rayshaun Lair, 17, was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Lair is one of the four people charged with attempted murder in a shooting that injured Corporal Terrance Crawford and his fiancée.

According to investigators, Crawford and his fiancé were on their porch during a family gathering when they noticed three men in their cul-de-sac. After noticing suspicious activity, the two went inside, and then bullets entered their home striking Cpl. Crawford in the lower body and his fiancée in the upper body.

Lair’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, said during court on Wednesday he did not pull the trigger during the shooting and was a driver.

According to the Richland County Clerk of Court’s office, Judge Hood will be making a decision on Lair’s bond at a later date.

WIS News 10 will be provided with a copy of the written order.

