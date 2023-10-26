WIS confronts panhandlers for fake funeral fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County on Thursday.

A group of panhandlers in Columbia were seen holding signs, claiming to be fundraising for the funeral of a dead child.

One problem: the funeral isn’t real.

The signs claim to be raising money for an 11-year-old Raul’s funeral after a fatal crash, but WIS reverse image searched the picture, finding the child to be an at least 12-year-old Peruvian chess player named James.

Yeah, definitely a scam.



That sign says 11-year-old Raul, but a quick reverse Google image search shows it's actually 13-year-old James, a chess player from Peru with a less-than-stellar record. @wis10 https://t.co/9RNPMwQEV1 https://t.co/1suyKTsqbg pic.twitter.com/tgpK9PaDI6 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) October 26, 2023

WIS attempted to speak with one of the panhandlers, who chose to run into oncoming traffic to avoid questions.

Similar scams have been seen across the country, and nearly identical signs were found in Nashville.

RELATED CONTENT / People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates

RELATED CONTENT / People begging for money for suspected “fake funerals” may be popping up in other states

RELATED CONTENT / Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

A group of three panhandlers holding the signs were seen in downtown Columbia at the intersection of Huger and Gervais Streets.

Forest Acres police stopped a group of five at the intersection of Forest Drive and Trenholm Road. There were no arrests, but they were instructed to stop panhandling dangerously in the road.

It’s unclear if the two groups overlap, but they were carrying the same sign.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said the resemblance between the signs locally and Nashville were “strikingly similar.” He said Forest Acres had a similar situation last year.

He said they’re vetting the “authenticity” panhandler’s story, declining to call it a scam.

“They claimed it was for that child that was killed in the wreck. My understanding it was an accident not locally or anything, it was an accident in another country,” he said.

Robinson said the group was made up of three men and two women, with a language barrier. They didn’t have any outstanding arrest warrants.

He said they were aged 30 to 40, potentially eastern European.

The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not report any interactions with the group.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.