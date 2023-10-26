FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm temperatures continue through the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs continue to build into the 80s with near record highs Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Headlines

· Milder mornings in the 50s Friday and this weekend.

· Dry conditions remain through the rest of October.

· High in the 80s remain through Monday of next week.

· Some of our coldest air return for the start of November.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

It was another gorgeous fall day in the Midlands with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight will be a mild night as lows slowly cool down into the middle 50s under clear skies.

WIS (WIS)

The sunny and warm conditions will continue Friday and into the weekend as a large upper level ridge builds over the eastern half of the country.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We could even see near record highs Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Tuesday on Halloween a cold front will be slowly moving down over the Carolinas starting the transition to some cooler temperatures but we should still be close to average in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

Thus, it looks like temperatures will be in the 60s for trick or treating Tuesday night.

WIS (WIS)

Then on Wednesday we could see some of our coldest temperatures so far this fall with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s!

Thursday morning next week morning lows could drop down into the low to mid 30s giving the Midlands the possibility of our first frost of the season.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-80s.

Saturday: Sunny skies and hot. Highs in mid-80s.

Sunday: Abundant sun and hot. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with highs again in the mid-80s.

Halloween: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.