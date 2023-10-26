First Alert Traffic: Most signal lights back online after crash caused outage

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers provided an update that most of the signals in downtown Lexington are back working after briefly being offline due to a crash.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - Most signal lights in downtown @TownLexingtonSC are operating again.



The intersection of Gibson Road and Bickley Road will be closed for an extended time as @domenergysc is responding to the scene.



The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/iNBHlYCM6c — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 26, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reported an impaired driver struck a power pole which caused several signal lights in downtown Town of Lexington to stop functioning properly.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A collision involving an impaired driver striking a power pole has multiple signal lights in downtown Town of Lexington not working.



Officers are directing traffic at some intersections and drivers are asked to be alert while following the rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/UwayqD0v8J — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 25, 2023

Officers are directing traffic at some intersections and they asked drivers to follow the rules of the road.

Here is what to do if a traffic signal is not working:

No signal lights: lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

Flashing red: lights should be treated as a stop sign.

Flashing yellow: drivers should proceed with caution only when traffic permits.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.