Promoting safety and community across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland School District Two, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church and additional partners are hosting a branding unveiling and community visioning event focused on promoting safety and a sense of community in the neighborhoods around Decker Boulevard.

The event will feature an opening program with remarks from Serve & Connect CEO Dr. Kassy Alia Ray, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Kim Moore, spoken word from a Richland Northeast High School Student, and demonstration by the Conder Elementary Steel Drum Band.

A new movement will be unveiled during the opening program.

The opening program will be followed by an interactive session engaging attendees in designing initiatives that promote safety and a sense of community.

This event is free and open to the public.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.