Promoting safety and community across the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland School District Two, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church and additional partners are hosting a branding unveiling and community visioning event focused on promoting safety and a sense of community in the neighborhoods around Decker Boulevard.

The event will feature an opening program with remarks from Serve & Connect CEO Dr. Kassy Alia Ray, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Kim Moore, spoken word from a Richland Northeast High School Student, and demonstration by the Conder Elementary Steel Drum Band.

A new movement will be unveiled during the opening program.

The opening program will be followed by an interactive session engaging attendees in designing initiatives that promote safety and a sense of community.

This event is free and open to the public.

