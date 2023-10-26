Buddy Walk 2023 happening Oct. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family Connection of South Carolina’s annual Buddy Walk is happening this weekend.

The event is held in honor of families who have a child with Down syndrome. Funds raised through Buddy Walk help the organization provide services and resources to families across South Carolina who have a child with a disability or chronic health condition.

The Wrights are the ambassador family for this year’s event. Ten-year-old Nasir Wright was diagnosed at 6 months. His parents Melanie and Charles say all they want for their son—is a fair opportunity like everyone else.

“Nothing is going to drop in your lap, we have to do the homework. And that’s what we have to do for our son. It took a little longer, but everything they said he couldn’t do, we saw to it that he did that and more. Me and my husband were just determined, he’s going to do this!,” says Wright.

CEO of Family Connection S-C , Amy Holbert says the organization not only provides resources---but helps create a sense of community for children and their families.

She says sometimes families don’t even know where to go to ask the questions.

“So it’s really important for families to find and network with not just one another, and other families, but also to understand that you can navigate this yourself. You love your child and you want to do what’s best for them. And having that support from other parents is really important,” says Holbert.

There’s still an opportunity to be a sponsor or vendor for this year’s event. You can also donate to support the Buddy Walk by texting GIVE to 833-470-2002

Family Connection’s Buddy Walk 2023 will be held at Saluda Shoals Park Athletic Fields on Sunday, October 29.

Family Fun activities will be at 12:00 - 2:00. Walk around the field and the awards ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m.

You can contact Family Connection by calling 803-995-1413.

