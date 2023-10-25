SCDC says its ‘encouraged’ by progress made to improve Richland county jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections released a statement on Wednesday that said officials were “encouraged” by progress made to improve safety issues at the Alvin S. Glenn Deletion Center.

“While the county is still working on making these improvements, SCDC is encouraged by the progress,” the statement said.

Back in July, the state audited the county’s jail and found there were immediate security issues that needed to be addressed.

Details from the audit have not been made public because it would identify security issues within the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to state department of corrections.

The state asked Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown to respond in writing by Sept. 28 to a July audit that addressed “immediate” security concerns at the county’s jail.

The Department of Corrections said Brown responded on Sept. 29 in person.

A second inspection is scheduled for next month.

