Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Kansas after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers said a suspect was arrested and a victim with life-threatening injuries died following a shooting in Columbia.

Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announced Demetrius Jones, 34, was detained by Junction City, Kansas police around 10:30 a.m. on Wed. Oct. 25 during a traffic stop.

According to investigators, Jones is accused of shooting Ernest Matthew Byrd, 27, in the upper body while they were at the 1800 block of Mitchell Street around 3:30 p.m. on Mon. Oct. 16.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: The man who was shot on Mitchell Street last week has died from his injury. This morning, the murder suspect was detained by Kansas law enforcement during a traffic stop. Here's the news release:https://t.co/KhDLDViybH pic.twitter.com/SrCjqLyWyd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 25, 2023

Investigators believe at this time, Jones was arguing with another man while on Mitchell Street, he retrieved a gun from inside a vehicle, and fired several rounds at Byrd and another victim. The other male victim had a graze wound and was not seriously injured.

When Jones arrives in Columbia, he will be served arrest warrants for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

