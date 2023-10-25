SkyView
Letter from Secretary of State confirms Cope to remain a town

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
TOWN OF COPE, S.C. (WIS) - A letter from Secretary of State Mark Hammond confirmed the population of the Town of Cope is enough to keep it as a chartered municipality.

The letter stated the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs along with an affidavit from Mayor Janet Joye showed the population of Cope was not under 50 people, therefore allowing Cope to keep its status as a town.

The State law requires a town must have a minimum of 50 residents and the 2020 U.S. Census placed Cope’s population at 37.

You can read the letter here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

