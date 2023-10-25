Governor Henry McMaster to unveil school spending dashboard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference unveiling an online dashboard that tracks school spending.

The Dashboard allows users to:

Analyze and compare school districts by revenues, expenditures, academic performance, and other key measures presented in five different sections (tabs)

Download the data and other statistics available in the dashboard

Save and print items in the dashboard for incorporation into presentations

Below is a brief description of each of the five sections (tabs):

Funding: A summary of total and key expenditure and revenue items at the state or school district level.

Quick Facts: Users can compare an individual school district to statewide measurements in twelve financial and performance categories.

Compare Districts: Users can compare selected school districts by twelve financial and performance categories.

The data in the dashboard is provided by the local school districts to the SC Department of Education and any questions about the data should be directed to the individual school district.

