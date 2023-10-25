FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warmer temperatures will continue this week before a cold blast arrives next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Enjoy the warmer weather before a change moves in early next week

Dry weather pattern continues

Near record temps Sunday and Monday

Much colder by Halloween and to start November.

First Alert Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

