FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warmer temperatures will continue this week before a cold blast arrives next week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Enjoy the warmer weather before a change moves in early next week
  • Dry weather pattern continues
  • Near record temps Sunday and Monday
  • Much colder by Halloween and to start November.
First Alert Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

