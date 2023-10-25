Columbia police investigate crash involving pedestrian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported their Traffic Unit are investigating a crash involving a male pedestrian.

The crash happened on Tuesday at the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Police said the man was talking and alert at a local hospital.

No temporary road closures were announced.

The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a collision involving a male pedestrian at the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road. Victim was talking & alert at a local hospital. Officers were sent to the scene shortly after 8 pm. No temporary road closures. pic.twitter.com/pXsota8NMJ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 25, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.