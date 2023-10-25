SkyView
Bowman man accused of 2 sexual assaults at S.C. State University

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents and South Carolina State University police announced a man has been arrested after he was accused of multiple sexual assaults while on the S.C. State campus.

Authorities said a joint investigation between SLED and police led to the arrest of Davon Johnson, 20, after two October incidents where Johnson was accused of criminal sexual conduct.

State police were alerted of a report of sexual assault in the area of Hugine Suites, a campus residential complex. A second victim later came forward and alleged that Johnson had sexually assaulted her the previous Sun.

SLED charged Johnson with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct from an Oct. 18 incident and S.C. State charged Johnson with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct from an Oct. 15 incident.

Following his arrest, Johnson was jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. Bond was denied Wednesday in Orangeburg County Magistrate Court.

