Soda City Living: Micalline Surfaces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by Micalline Surfaces

Let’s talk about makeovers for your kitchen and bathroom.

Micalline Surfaces is a company founded right here in Columbia.

Call Micalline today to take advantage of a special offer and make an appointment to ensure you have a VIP experience when you visit the showroom.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.