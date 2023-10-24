Soda City Living: BenchMark Physical Therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by BenchMark Physical Therapy

We are talking about the importance of fall prevention and free screenings you can take advantage of.

You can take a Free Fall Risk Screening at BenchMark Physical Therapy.

According to BenchMark’s website, during this assessment, the physical therapist will ask questions and/or perform tests related to motion, strength, coordination, vision, and balance. The results help determine whether a patient should see a physician or be referred to physical therapy for a formal evaluation and customized treatment program that can reduce fall risk and fear of falling.

