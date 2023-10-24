SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SLED charges former Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy after 2022 incident

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a former Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy after an incident in 2022.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the...
Randal Morris Timmons, 61, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Timmons was conducting a traffic stop for failure to stop for blue lights on Jan. 18, 2022, an arrest warrant states.

The suspect refused to get on the ground, and Timmons used his department-issued Taser. The suspect fell to the ground and Timmons kicked the suspect in the back of the head twice, the warrant states.

After Timmons placed handcuffs on the suspect, he pulled him up from the ground by his hair.

Timmons was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
WIS confronts panhandlers for fake funeral fundraiser
Richland County Coroner’s Office investigate death of detainee at Alvin S, Glenn Detention Center
Richland County Coroner’s Office investigates death of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee
A total of three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Bishopville grocery store.
1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting
Insurance fraud is a crime on the rise in South Carolina, ranging from people who lie about...
Insurance fraud on the rise, with honest South Carolinians paying the price