Sumter Detention Center officer named “Detention Officer of the Year”

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County detention officer was named the Best in the Palmetto State.

This year, Senior Corporal Tamiko Gregg-Wright, with the Sumter County Detention Center received the “Detention Officer of the Year” award. The “South Carolina Jail Administrators Association” considers nominees from all over the state for this award.

Officials said Gregg-Wright has distinguished herself as a proven correctional professional during more than five years of service to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and 13 years of corrections experience.

“Sr. Cpl. Gregg-Wright is an established leader. She has gained the respect and admiration of not only her peers, but that of her supervisors as well,” said Major Patricia Ray, the Administrator of the Sumter County Detention Center.

Gregg-Wright qualified to become a Certified Jail Officer through the American Jail Association in October.

Officials said Gregg-Wright’s commitment to teamwork was also another reason she was chosen for the award.

“She has maintained a calm and consistent manner and has been able to diffuse tense situations when they arise throughout the facility. She remains calm in times of emergency, in the face of dangerous situations and during stressful times,” said Ray.

Ray also added, “She is truly a valuable asset to our facility and is to be congratulated for her hard work and dedication.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.