FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine stays dominant with fall feels

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Sunshine remains in control as we roll into the new work & school week ahead!

First Alert Headlines

  • Morning temperatures well into the 40s return for the start of the work week.
  • More sunshine and dry conditions control this week.
  • Late week warm up pushes highs into the 80s!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! To start the work week, high pressure will be dive into our region, pulling down some slightly cooler temperatures to the Carolinas. High temps for Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower and mid-70s respectively.

It will also be rather cold at night over the next couple of days, with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will start to warm up with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s as high pressure moves right over top the Carolinas. This warming trend will continue for Thursday & Friday with highs getting back into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The warm up will linger still, right into next weekend, with highs close to 83 degrees on Saturday & Sunday with dry and sunny conditions.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds mix with a great deal of sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: More sunshine with some clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

