City Council At-Large candidates speak at local Rotary Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three individuals running for City Council At-Large seats participated in a Candidate Forum at the Columbia Rotary Club.

The Forum took place on Monday at noon. WIS Greg Adaline moderated the event.

Jesse Bullard, Christa Williams and Tyler Bailey are each running for the At Large seat soon to be vacated by Howard Duvall.

The Forum gave these candidates the stage to explain their platforms, describe their vision for the city, and directly address issues of significance to the community including homelessness, crime and school safety.

You can watch the full forum below.

