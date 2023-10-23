SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as the biggest US oil companies get even bigger

FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton,...
FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion as the biggest U.S. oil companies use a recent windfall in profits to buy up smaller competitors.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Chevron said in a press release Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three...
Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital
Newberry deputies are asking for the public's help finding 2-year-old Sara Alice Grice.
Deputies: 2-year-old reported missing in Newberry County found safe
A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.
Deputies: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Court orders Russian-US journalist to stay in jail another 6 weeks
This image released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows a Chinese militia vessel,...
US renews warning it will defend treaty ally Philippines after Chinese ships rammed Manila vessels
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden is naming ‘tech hubs’ for 32 states, Puerto Rico to help industry, create jobs