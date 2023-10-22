SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New details: Identities of officers allegedly shot by Metro police chief’s son released

Police continue their statewide search for the suspect, who was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)
Officer Ashely Boleyjack (left) and Officer Gregory Kern (right)(La Vergne Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two officers who were allegedly shot by the son of Metro Nashville Police Department’s chief have been identified.

Police said on Oct. 21, Officer Ashely Boleyjack and Officer Gregory Kern were allegedly shot by John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Drake Jr. was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list on Sunday. He is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The suspect is accused of shooting the two officers at a Dollar General in La Vergne.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said one officer was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the groin.

Previous Coverage
Nashville police chief’s son accused of shooting 2 La Vergne officers
EXPLAINER: A brief criminal history of Nashville police chief’s son

The two officers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Kern remains in stable condition after overnight observation. Boleyjack was released on Saturday, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

“We are eternally grateful to the men and women who showed up to assist us in our time of need, especially to our La Vergne Fire Rescue Department who was the first on the scene to render medical aid to our officers,” Moews said. “We appreciate all of the support from our community and their cooperation throughout last night as we searched the area for our suspect.”

Statewide search efforts for Drake Jr. continue, according to police. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact police. TBI said a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three...
Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital
Newberry deputies are asking for the public's help finding 2-year-old Sara Alice Grice.
“A miraculous find:” 2-year-old reported missing in Newberry County found safe in woods
A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.
Deputies: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine stays dominant with fall feels
Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.
Former Gamecock writes book set to release next year
Save the Pumpkins: Breast Cancer Awareness event
Save the Pumpkins: Breast Cancer Awareness event
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy moving out into the Central Atlantic
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slightly cooler temperatures return to the Midlands to start the new work week