N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky ticket purchased in Charlotte for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The $2 ticket was purchased from the Food Mart on The Plaza.

The ticket was the only $1 million winner and the largest nationally in Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

All the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $85 million as an annuity or $36.9 million cash.

