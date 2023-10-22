SkyView
Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash at Interstate 77 and Percival Road.

Columbia Police Department officers responded to the area around 10 p.m.

That area of Percival Road was temporarily closed as the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the cause of the crash.

