Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash at Interstate 77 and Percival Road.

Columbia Police Department officers responded to the area around 10 p.m.

That area of Percival Road was temporarily closed as the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the cause of the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.