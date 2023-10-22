SkyView
Former Gamecock writes book set to release next year

Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.
(Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.

Wilson has written a book titled “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You”.

The WNBA player took to her Twitter/X account to announce the book in a post.

It is expected to be released on Feb. 6, 2024.

