FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Skies return to full sunshine by this afternoon!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Another mild and pleasant afternoon for the Midlands to round out the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Great weather to finish the weekend!
  • A tad cooler tomorrow and Tuesday.
  • 80s return at the end of the upcoming week.
First Alert Summary

A very weak boundary has blown through the Midlands this morning, which is why we’re starting the day with cloud cover. With this boundary clearing out, so will our skies. We’ll have a sky full of sunshine at the end of the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Thanks to this weak boundary moving across the region, it’ll help reinforce drier and cooler air across the Midlands. Lows to start the week will be around 40 degrees! Thankfully, skies remain full of sunshine, so we’ll warm into the 70s.

Ahead of the cold front that brings us a chance of rain in about 10 days, it’ll be warm for late October! High temperatures will reach the low-80s before the boundary blows through and cools us off.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Decreasing clouds, with skies becoming sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: A few clouds at times. Highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-70s.

