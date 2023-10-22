Early voting begins Monday across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.

Officials said with over 200 local elections being held in the state on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, which is known as Municipal Election Day, voters do not have to wait until November to vote in the upcoming elections.

Any voter can visit an early voting center during the early voting period and vote just like they would at their polling place on election day.

Voting times are from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Nov. 3.

