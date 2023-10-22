SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Early voting begins Monday across South Carolina

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.

Officials said with over 200 local elections being held in the state on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, which is known as Municipal Election Day, voters do not have to wait until November to vote in the upcoming elections.

Any voter can visit an early voting center during the early voting period and vote just like they would at their polling place on election day.

Voting times are from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information on early voting click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three...
Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital
RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.
Deputies: Missing 9-year-old girl found safe
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy moving out into the Central Atlantic
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slightly cooler temperatures return to the Midlands to start the new work week
Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash
Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash
Newberry deputies are asking for the public's help finding 2-year-old Sara Alice Grice.
Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 2-year-old