Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 2-year-old

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 2-year-old.

Newberry deputies said the child was last seen on Sunday at her home outside of Prosperity around 3 p.m.

Sara Alice Grice has light brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a deer imprint, camouflage sleeves, green skirt.

Anyone with information on where Sara might be located should call 911.

