Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store in Laurens.
Officials said 27-year-old Dhruv Patel of Greenville was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.
According to officials, from July 1 to September 30, Patel was managing the Dap Foods along N Harper Street in Laurens when he allegedly scanned and activated multiple packs of scratch-off lottery tickets without paying.
Officials added that the tickets were worth a total of $135,228.43.
He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
