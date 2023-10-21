Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store in Laurens.

Officials said 27-year-old Dhruv Patel of Greenville was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.

According to officials, from July 1 to September 30, Patel was managing the Dap Foods along N Harper Street in Laurens when he allegedly scanned and activated multiple packs of scratch-off lottery tickets without paying.

Officials added that the tickets were worth a total of $135,228.43.

He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.