SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets

Officials said 27-year-old Dhruv Patel of Greenville was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store in Laurens.

Officials said 27-year-old Dhruv Patel of Greenville was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.

According to officials, from July 1 to September 30, Patel was managing the Dap Foods along N Harper Street in Laurens when he allegedly scanned and activated multiple packs of scratch-off lottery tickets without paying.

Officials added that the tickets were worth a total of $135,228.43.

He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three...
Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital
Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise each Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Upcoming play "Sabotage"
RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.
Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing girl
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash