TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy is impacting the Lesser Antilles islands

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Tammy continues to impact the Lesser Antilles islands with strong wind gusts up to 85 mph and heavy rains Saturday night into Sunday.

Tammy is expected to maintain its Category 1 Hurricane strength as it eventually moves back out into the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Then Monday into Tuesday as Tammy moves over the warmer waters of the Central Atlantic it could strengthen into a Category 2 Hurricane with winds peaking at 100 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane Tammy is project to continue moving to the north next week and will slowly weaken back down to a tropical storm on Thursday as it heads towards Bermuda.

Thankfully, Tammy will stay far away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a cluster of storms in the Southwest Caribbean Sea. There’s only a 20% chance of further development in the next seven days. Although unlikely, if this strengthened into a named system, the next name on our list is ‘Vince’.

