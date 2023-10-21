SkyView
‘That smile would just warm you up’: Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim keeping his legacy alive

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Starquan Washington Wednesday afternoon as one of the victims in a Wednesday overnight shooting. His family is working to keep his legacy alive.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Starquan Washington Wednesday afternoon as one of the victims in a Wednesday overnight shooting.

An Horry County police incident report and the coroner’s office confirmed the shooting happened on Frontage Road along Highway 17 Bypass.

RELATED | Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Now, in the wake of their loss, Washington’s family members are working to keep his memory alive.

Christopher Glenn said he met Washington in high school just months before making a discovery that would change both of their lives forever.

“From hanging out and seeing each other all the time, he was around my family. Then, come to find out he was actually related to me, being my cousin. But after all that, basically, we grew a bond from cousins to brothers. Starquan was always my brother,” Glenn said. “From the moment I met him, I knew he would be my brother. Starquan was always there.”

While questions still linger as to what led up to Wednesday’s shooting, Glenn said he wants to see others put speculation aside to fully mourn a promising young life cut far too short.

You can donate here to Washington’s funeral service.

