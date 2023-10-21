South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri, preview

MISSOURI, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Faurot Field to take on the #20 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Currently, South Carolina ranks last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in total rushing yards.

However, a lot of faith is in Quarterback Spencer Rattler who has had three 300-yard-plus passing games this season and has 1,724 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Missouri has come on top in their last four games in the series.

Last year, they defeated South Carolina with a 23-10 victory. The team has not lost an at-home game to the Gamecocks since 2017, when they won against South Carolina 31-13.

Missouri is trying to become the 33rd Football Bowl Subdivision team with 700 wins in program history.

You can watch the game starting at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.