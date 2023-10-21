SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri, preview

South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri(Gamecock Football page)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Faurot Field to take on the #20 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Currently, South Carolina ranks last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in total rushing yards.

However, a lot of faith is in Quarterback Spencer Rattler who has had three 300-yard-plus passing games this season and has 1,724 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Missouri has come on top in their last four games in the series.

Last year, they defeated South Carolina with a 23-10 victory. The team has not lost an at-home game to the Gamecocks since 2017, when they won against South Carolina 31-13.

Missouri is trying to become the 33rd Football Bowl Subdivision team with 700 wins in program history.

You can watch the game starting at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Richland County School District One confirmed the driver is a fourth-grade teacher at Mill Creek.
Driver who hit Columbia student is 4th grade teacher, district confirms

Latest News

Gamecocks football wide receiver Xavier Legette has been named to the Associated Press...
Gamecocks Xavier Legette named to Midseason Second-Team All-American
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in...
South Carolina loses in heartbreaking fashion to Florida, game recap
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball while pursued by Wake Forest defensive...
Clemson’s defense leads way in 17-12 win over Wake Forest, gives Swinney record-tying 165th victory