SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Gamecocks take on Missouri Tigers, updates

South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri(Gamecock Football Twitter/X page)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to Faurot Field to take on the #20 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Currently, the Gamecocks are ranked last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in total rushing yards.

The winner of the game is awarded the Mayor’s Cup trophy, which Mizzou has had in its possession for the past four years.

1st quarter

South Carolina won the toss and deferred to the second half.

The beginning of the game was rocky with both times trying to get on the scoreboard.

Until the Mizzour Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with a 42-yard TD by Wide Receiver Luther Burden III after a pass from Quarterback Brady Cook.

This made the score become the Tigers up by 6 points and the Gamecocks still with 0.

The Tigers ended up making another touchdown during the first quarter with a run for 10 yds for a TD by Cody Schrader.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
A 19-year-old is killed after being hit by a vehicle during an overnight crash at the...
19-year-old killed while in roadway during overnight crash
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri, preview
Gamecocks football wide receiver Xavier Legette has been named to the Associated Press...
Gamecocks Xavier Legette named to Midseason Second-Team All-American
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in...
South Carolina loses in heartbreaking fashion to Florida, game recap