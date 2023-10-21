South Carolina Gamecocks take on Missouri Tigers, updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to Faurot Field to take on the #20 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Currently, the Gamecocks are ranked last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in total rushing yards.

The winner of the game is awarded the Mayor’s Cup trophy, which Mizzou has had in its possession for the past four years.

1st quarter

South Carolina won the toss and deferred to the second half.

The beginning of the game was rocky with both times trying to get on the scoreboard.

Until the Mizzour Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with a 42-yard TD by Wide Receiver Luther Burden III after a pass from Quarterback Brady Cook.

This made the score become the Tigers up by 6 points and the Gamecocks still with 0.

The Tigers ended up making another touchdown during the first quarter with a run for 10 yds for a TD by Cody Schrader.

