One dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle went off the road...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle went off the road near Interstate 95.(SCHP)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle went off the road near Interstate 95.

According to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover, the incident occurred at approximately 8:02 p.m. Friday night approximately six miles south of Santee.

A release states that a 2007 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 176 when it traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned.

The victim died from their injuries at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

