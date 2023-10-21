SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Authorities in Maui strongly encouraged homeowners to wear protective gear provided by nonprofit groups when visiting their properties to protect against asbestos, lead and other toxic remains of the wildfire.(AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina, police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email Friday. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

So far police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified. Six people are still missing.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina’s hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaii’s south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts. More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Police said the front engine Northfolk Southern freight train went off the track while...
Area in downtown Columbia closed following train derailment
A chart from Richland County School District One detailed teacher reassignment plans.
Chart from Richland County School District One details teacher reassignment plans
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Richland County School District One confirmed the driver is a fourth-grade teacher at Mill Creek.
Driver who hit Columbia student is 4th grade teacher, district confirms

Latest News

Richland One has released a complete list of the 14 impacted elementary schools, seven of which...
SC’s largest education association on Richland One teacher reassignments: ‘It’s ignoring the human element of education’
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Mother kills herself, twins found dead in home