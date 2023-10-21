SkyView
Fred Hopkins arrives at SCDC facility after being handed life sentence

Hopkins pleaded guilty to killing two Florence County officers and hurting five others during an ambush in 2018
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man behind a deadly 2018 ambush that took the lives of two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurt five others arrived at a state prison facility on Friday.

Fred Hopkins was sentenced Thursday to life in prison on two counts of murder and 30 years each on the five attempted murder charges. The terms will be served consecutively.

MORE COVERAGE | Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others

Hopkins arrived at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center on Friday, according to Chrysti Shain, Director of Communications for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Shain said Hopkins will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments as part of the intake process. A new mugshot of Hopkins was taken Friday.

Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins(South Carolina Department of Corrections)

“Next, the SCDC inmate classification system will follow the same process it follows for all inmates: evaluate the results of tests, assessments and screenings administered to him, taking into account his crime and sentence, and use all of this information to assign the inmate a specific custody level and prison,” Shain said in a statement to WMBF News.

Shain added the process takes around 45 days. Once completed, Hopkins will be sent to one of the agency’s maximum-security prisons. As of Friday, it’s unclear which facility he will ultimately serve his sentence.

Hopkins’ sentence came a week after he pleaded guilty to all charges related to the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence. Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son for child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were both killed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

