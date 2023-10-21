FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A mild and pleasant weekend on tap for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· A fantastic weekend for the Midlands!

· Tad cooler at the start of next week.

· 80s are possible by next weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

The cold front that brought us showers and storms yesterday has moved into the Atlantic Ocean. That means we’ve got a nice weekend ahead of us! After a chilly start this morning, sunshine will help our temperature rebound this afternoon. They’ll top out in the mid-70s. Even for Sunday, high temperatures make it into the mid and upper-70s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A very weak boundary rolls through tomorrow afternoon, reinforcing the drier and cooler air settling into the Midlands. Lows to start next week will be in the low-40s! Thankfully, skies remain full of sunshine, so we’ll warm into the 70s.

WIS (WIS)

At the end of next weekend, that looks to be when we’ll have a chance of rain return to our forecast. Ahead of the cold front that brings us a chance of showers, it’ll be warm for late October! High temperatures will reach the low-80s before the boundary blows through and cools us off.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Monday: A few clouds at times. Highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.