FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A mild and pleasant weekend on tap for the Midlands!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· A fantastic weekend for the Midlands!

· Tad cooler at the start of next week.

· 80s are possible by next weekend.

First Alert Summary

The cold front that brought us showers and storms yesterday has moved into the Atlantic Ocean. That means we’ve got a nice weekend ahead of us! After a chilly start this morning, sunshine will help our temperature rebound this afternoon. They’ll top out in the mid-70s. Even for Sunday, high temperatures make it into the mid and upper-70s.

A very weak boundary rolls through tomorrow afternoon, reinforcing the drier and cooler air settling into the Midlands. Lows to start next week will be in the low-40s! Thankfully, skies remain full of sunshine, so we’ll warm into the 70s.

At the end of next weekend, that looks to be when we’ll have a chance of rain return to our forecast. Ahead of the cold front that brings us a chance of showers, it’ll be warm for late October! High temperatures will reach the low-80s before the boundary blows through and cools us off.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Monday: A few clouds at times. Highs in the low-70s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-70s.

