Dog rescued from mine shaft in Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A doggone lucky canine is back home with his family after falling into an abandoned mine shaft in Gold Hill.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said the dog went out last night but never came home. Saturday morning, it was discovered the dog had fallen 20-30 feet down the shaft, which is located off of St. Stephen’s Church Road.

He appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with his family.

