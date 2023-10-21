SkyView
Dog rescued from mine shaft in Gold Hill

The dog appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with its family.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.(Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A doggone lucky canine is back home with his family after falling into an abandoned mine shaft in Gold Hill.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said the dog went out last night but never came home. Saturday morning, it was discovered the dog had fallen 20-30 feet down the shaft, which is located off of St. Stephen’s Church Road.

He appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with his family.

