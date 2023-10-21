Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three people got hurt.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Hwy 321.

Three people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Deputies believe it was an isolated incident and all the involved individuals know each other.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.