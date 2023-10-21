SkyView
Deputies investigating afternoon shooting, three people sent to hospital

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three people got hurt.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three people got hurt.(Live 5/File)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an afternoon shooting after three people got hurt.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Hwy 321.

Three people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Deputies believe it was an isolated incident and all the involved individuals know each other.

