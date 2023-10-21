SkyView
Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing girl

RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.
RCSD deputies are asking for the public's help with finding 9-year-old Xionah Vaughn.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a 9-year-old missing girl.

Xionah Vaughn was last seen around 1:00 a.m. at her home on Sheraton Road on Oct. 21.

She is 4′6″ tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black braids in her hair.

Vaughn was last seen wearing a pink Puma hoodie with white writing and colorful leggings.

The child’s family said she does not have a cellphone.

Investigators and family are currently searching for her.

If anyone sees Xionah or has any information, call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

